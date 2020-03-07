Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 7, 2020

Traffic snarls, closed and pothole-ridden roads are some of the reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets.

A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in Mumbai spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report states that people living in the city waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.

Mumbai, which is also known as the 'city of dreams', was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another to a study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.