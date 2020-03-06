Mumbai Traffic Updates: Sion flyover to remain shut from March 6 to March 9

The MSRDC has divided the repair process eight phases, during which it will replace its 160 bearings and expansion joints. The first phase of repairs, which began on February 14 was supposed to be completed by February 17, but it got delayed by a day as the crucial repairs in the first block were incomplete. The second phase was completed on time.

In 2017, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) had conducted a structural audit of the bridge when it carried out structural audits on all city bridges and flyovers. The MSRDC was then directed to undertake the repairs immediately. The audit was conducted following the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which claimed two lives.