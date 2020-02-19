Mumbai Traffic: Sion flyover opens; users vent ire on social media

Mumbai: Even as the Sion flyover was opened for vehicular movement after four days on Tuesday, motorists slammed the Mumbai Traffic Police and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as only the northbound arm of the bridge was open for operations. However, till Tuesday evening, movement on both sides was operational.

An irate motorist took to the social media to express his anger and said, “Even a kid in Mumbai knows that traffic travels North to South in the morning. But surprisingly, Mumbai traffic police opened northbound traffic on Sion flyover. Need some intelligence.”

A senior traffic police officer said that due to the recently made repairs on the flyover, vehicular movement will be alternatively allowed. “If the movement was operational on the northbound arm on the highway in the morning, then the southbound arm would be operational in the afternoon, so on and so forth in the evening and night,” said the officer.

Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said on Tuesday morning only northbound traffic was allowed on Sion flyover and the arrangements were made according to the MSRDC officials. However, when MSRDC was contacted, an official said: “Both sides of Sion flyover were operational. There was no reason to keep it partially open.”