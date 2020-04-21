Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 36°C

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 36°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 35.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.4°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 65% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Tuesday morning.