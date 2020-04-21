Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 36°C

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 36°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 35.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.4°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 65% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Tuesday morning.
The IMD on March 30 predicted that the average temperature in some parts of the country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Monday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 37.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 35.2°C.