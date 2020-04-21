Coronavirus in Mumbai: In pandemic, Badlapur family turns catering business into service for poor

Mumbai: A Badlapur family, which has been running a catering business for the last three years, providing tiffin service to MIDC workers until the lockdown, has put adversity to sweet use. It is now serving food to the distressed and the needy at discounted prices. A plate of food, which cost Rs 80, is now being sold at Rs 20.

However, for those who cannot afford this, the food is served free of cost. Interestingly, the Uddhav Thackeray state government had slashed its Shiv Bhojan thali price to Rs 5 from Rs 10, during the lockdown and the number of that is allotted to each district too has been increased five-fold, the Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier informed.

Coming back to the Badlapur family, Sachin Gaikwad, the brains behind the current social initiative, said, "This is our family business, providing meals twice a day, to about 100 people daily.