Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

On Tuesday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 59 (Satisfactory) on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Interior Maharashtra is likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) during 24-26 March with maximum intensity on 24th & 25th March & over Gujarat on 25th & 26th March."
IMD also has predicted that northwest India will witness isolated rainfall till Wednesday. Isolated light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from today till Wednesday and intensity will be the highest during Tue-Wed, India Meteorological Department said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)