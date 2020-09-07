Mumbai weather update: City likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today, says IMD

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai on its website said that said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thudershowers/light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C on Monday. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C. The city witness cloudy sky, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba.