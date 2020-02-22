Mumbai Weather Update: City gets some relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 33°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecasted that 33°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19°C. On the other hand, the weather bureau forecasted that a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 20.5°C in Colaba.

Mumbai will witness a clear sky on Saturday, with a relative humidity of about 67% in Santacruz and 69% in Colaba, said IMD. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 204 (Poor) on Saturday morning.