Mumbai Weather Update: City gets some relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 33°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecasted that 33°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19°C. On the other hand, the weather bureau forecasted that a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 20.5°C in Colaba.
Mumbai will witness a clear sky on Saturday, with a relative humidity of about 67% in Santacruz and 69% in Colaba, said IMD. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 204 (Poor) on Saturday morning.
According to weather.com, air qualities will be particularly very poor over east India, northern Konkan division in Maharashtra, northern Tamil Nadu, and major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
On Monday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season. However, the minimum temperature on Monday was close to normal, at 21.6° C and 19.8° C while relative humidity was 91% and 76% at Colaba and Santacruz respectively.
