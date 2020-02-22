Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 22, 2020

Traffic flow in Mumbai is the worst in the world while Delhi is close behind at the fourth position, according to a new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries.

In the financial capital of India, a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.

"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.

On the other hand, another research suggests that Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.

According to a report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during the rainy season.

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana

6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

7. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

8. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi

9. Morland Road near Nagpada

10. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

12. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X

13. The Alley Raod near Worli

14. Sudam Kalu ahire Marg near Worli Police Station

15. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple

16. Firdausi Road near Sewree

17. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station

18. Hans Bhugra Marg/ Santacruz-Chembur Link road