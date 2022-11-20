Mumbai weather update: Bandra Kurla Complex reports 'poor' air quality; temperature at 26°C

Smog in Thane area as the AQI dips | Vaibhav Birwatkar/ FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rather hazy and cold Sunday on November 20. The air quality of different areas in the city, metropolitan region was relatively higher than what it had been in the last couple of days especially at the Bandra Kurla Complex which recorded AQI of 254 slipping into 'poor' category.

The city’s overall AQI remained in the moderate category as it stood at 118 while the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 66 and 115 respectively.

The air quality in the city has been improving slightly after it surpassed the levels of Delhi on Tuesday with AQI falling to 262 which falls under Poor category.

The air quality has dropped in Mumbai as the city is inching closer to winter season. It has also caused evenings in the city to become chilly as opposed to the sweltering hot days. However this may change as the India Meteorological Department has forecasted slight temperature rise.

According to the IMD, the city will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours and has forecasted the minimum temperature to hit 22°C, meanwhile the mercury, during the day time, may reach 34°C.

The current temperature of the city is 26°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 36% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 155 AQI · Moderate

Deonar · 197 AQI · Moderate

Sion · 171 AQI · Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex · 254 AQI · Poor

Thane · 154 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 156 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 162. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 90 while Kolkata stood at 226. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 88 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 66. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 283 today.