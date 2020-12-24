Mumbai weather update: At 16.2 degrees Celsius, city continues to witness winter chills

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature continued to remain high. According to Mumbai IMD's website, on Thursday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 32.3 degrees Celsius and 30.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The drop in temperature has also affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Thursday was 266 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 110 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 175 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded the season's lowest temperature so far at 15.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, down from 16 on Tuesday, and Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 9.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Nashik, and 10.3 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, Akola 10.4 degrees Celsius, and Gondia 8.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.