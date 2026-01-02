Maharashtra Cancer Screening Drive Detects 471 Breast And 243 Cervical Cancer Cases After Screening 2.92 Crore Women

Maharashtra’s statewide cancer screening campaign enables early detection of breast and cervical cancer cases through large-scale preventive health checks | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: In a major boost to preventive healthcare, the Maharashtra government’s year-long State-Level Cancer Screening and Public Awareness Campaign screened more than 2.92 crore women, leading to the early detection of 471 breast cancer cases and 243 cervical cancer cases.

Health officials said the initiative has played a crucial role in identifying cancer at an early stage, significantly improving treatment prospects and survival rates.

Rising cancer burden prompted campaign

The campaign was launched amid growing concern over Maharashtra’s rising cancer burden, particularly in urban centres such as Mumbai. Breast and cervical cancers remain among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women across the state.

Experts note that early detection through routine screening can reduce mortality by enabling timely medical intervention and less aggressive treatment.

Large-scale breast and cervical screening

As part of the initiative, 25.99 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, while 56.49 lakh women underwent cervical cancer screening.

Officials said many of the detected cases were in early or pre-cancerous stages, allowing patients to be referred quickly for confirmatory tests and appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis, doctors emphasise, often leads to higher cure rates, shorter treatment duration, and lower healthcare costs.

Integrated checks for other health conditions

In addition to cancer screening, the campaign addressed other non-communicable diseases that pose long-term health risks. Nearly 9.8 crore people were screened for high blood pressure, resulting in the identification of over 99 lakh cases.

Diabetes screening covered 9.39 crore individuals, with around 5.6 lakh cases diagnosed, while anemia was detected in more than 9 lakh people. Health officials said the integrated screening approach helped in identifying multiple conditions during a single health check-up.

Improved access and awareness among women

Public health experts said the campaign has helped bridge gaps in access to preventive healthcare, particularly for women in rural and underserved areas. Awareness programmes conducted alongside screening encouraged women to seek timely medical advice and overcome hesitation related to cancer testing.

Also Watch:

Officials stress need for sustained efforts

Officials from the health department said sustained screening drives, combined with increased awareness and access to treatment facilities, are essential to reducing the cancer burden in Maharashtra.

They added that early detection not only saves lives but also improves quality of life for patients, reinforcing the importance of regular health check-ups and continued public engagement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/