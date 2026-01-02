Mumbai News: Real Estate Firm ‘Modis Navnirman Ltd’ To Undertake ₹250 Crore Redevelopment Project In Borivali | Representational Image

Modis Navnirman Limited, a real estate developer in the redevelopment segment, for the redevelopment of BOI Staff Sheetal Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., located at Ramnagar, S.V. Road, Borivali (West).

The redevelopment project is spread across a land parcel of approximately 3924.91 Sq. Mtrs and is estimated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 250 crore. The project will focus on creating a modern, high-quality residential development that will enhance safety standards, sustainability features, and lifestyle amenities for residents.

In an official media statement Mahek Modi, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Modis Navnirman Limited, said, “The unanimous mandate from all members of BOI Staff Sheetal Co-operative Housing Society is a strong validation of the trust reposed in Modis Navnirman. Redevelopment goes beyond construction—it requires empathy, clear communication, and a long-term vision for value creation. This project reinforces our commitment to responsible redevelopment and delivering contemporary living spaces that elevate urban lifestyles in Mumbai.“

This appointment strengthens Modis Navnirman Limited’s expanding redevelopment portfolio across Mumbai, particularly in well-established suburban micro-markets such as Borivali West.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/