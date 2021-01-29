Mumbai weather update: At 14.8 degrees Celsius, city records lowest temperature of the year

"The northerly winds have pushed the mercury levels down. There will be no large change in the temperature for the next 24 hours, but a gradual rise in it is expected in the coming days," an IMD told news agency ANI.

Earlier, on January 27, a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Santacruz. Before that, the lowest minimum temperature of the ongoing winter season was 15 degrees Celsius on December 29 last year.

The maximum temperatures recorded also saw a slight dip. According to the IMD Mumbai website, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded maximum temperatures of 29.9 and 28.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The drop in temperature has also affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Friday was 300 (very poor). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Besides Mumbai, the chill was also felt in parts of northern Maharashtra on Friday.