Mumbai Weather: Overcast skies witnessed in city, possible effect of Cyclone Asani

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Tuesday, with many attributing the change in weather conditions to be the effect of Cyclone Asani which will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy weather is forecasted in many parts of Mumbai.

Expect a cloudy weather through the day in #mumbai. This is the effect of #CycloneAsani which will make a landfall in AP today. Don’t expect rain in Mumbai though #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/iF4YLIoDj2 — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) May 10, 2022

This will provide slight relief from the rising mercury levels that were witnessed over the last few days.

On Tuesday, the city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

The cyclone, which was moving at a speed of 25 km per hour on Monday, had slowed down considerably and had moved moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 5:30 am, 300 km southeast of Kakinada, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD has been keeping a close track of the cyclone and has issued 20 national bulletins so far, updating local administration about the storm and suggesting measures to save lives.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:02 PM IST