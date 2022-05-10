Navi Mumbai: NMMC uses treated water from Nerul STP for over 30 gardens in Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started supplying treated water from STP at Nerul Sector 50 to around 30 gardens in Belapur on an experimental basis. The civic body had spent around Rs 11 crores on the STP plant.

The step will save potable water that was being used in gardens. Meanwhile, the civic administration has already made it mandatory to use treated water from Airoli and Koparkhairane plant for construction and redevelopment works in the city.

Earlier, the civic body used to be discharged the treated water into the sea as there was no separate pipeline to supply treated water. The civic body received severe criticism for releasing treated usable water into the sea at a cost of crores of rupees. Since then, the civic body has focused on how to save drinking water by using processed water.

