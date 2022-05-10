Navi Mumbai: Sena leader Vijay Nahta meets NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar regarding several civic issues

Vijay Nahta, senior Shiv Sena leader and chairman of the State Environmental Impact Authority called on Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar last week and raised a number of issues including the cleaning of the holding pond in Vashi.

During his visit, he demanded that the drivers working on a daily basis should be retained in the transport service on a fixed honorarium. A discussion was held on the contract system of the center with the statement of a salary increase for the therapist staff at the ETC centre.

In addition, he also discussed the problems of the citizens of Hanuman Nagar in Turbhe Naka and the commission assured to resolve all problems before the monsoon arrival.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:13 AM IST