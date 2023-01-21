Mumbai weather: IMD predicts temperature drop, poor quality air to continue | FPJ

Mumbai: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and according to the India Metrological Department (IMD), it is expected to increase by two degrees Celsius (17 to 19) over the weekend and dip back to around 14 degrees Celsius by January 26. According to the records of the IMD, barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile the Air Quality of the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

Temperature drop may lead to smog

On Friday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 17.2 °C and a maximum of 29.7 °C, with 55% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 19.5°C and a maximum of 30.0 °C, with 65% relative humidity.

The temperature drop in the city next week may lead to the formation of smog in the early morning and evening hours.

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years in the month of January was back in 2011 with a low temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of Mumbai continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303. The city has been in the very poor category continuously since a week.

AQI's in other areas

The air quality in Mazagaon at 338, was the worst, followed by Andheri (322), Chembur (319), Malad (314) and Colaba (313) in the very poor category. Bandra Kurla Complex (221) stood in the poor category while Borivali (197) and Bhandup (193) came under the moderate category.

Meanwhile, the level of nitrogen oxide (NO2) in Mazagaon was in the ‘severe’ category at 475 on Friday. Nitrogen oxide is considered to cause damage to the human respiratory tract and increase the severity of respiratory infections and asthma.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

