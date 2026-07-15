Mumbai Weather: IMD Forcasts Cloudy Skies With Light Rainfall On July 16

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Mumbai: Mumbai rains have taken a break as the city woke up to clear skies on Wednesday, while other regions across the island city and suburban areas experienced light rain, bringing relief from the warm and humid weather of the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall for Thursday, July 16 in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to experience spells of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places. Reports suggest that heavy rains are expected to resume from July 20.

Light showers bring relief

On Wednesday, several parts of south Mumbai, including Byculla, Girgaon and Parel, while suburbs such as Ghatkopar, Andheri and Goregaon, received some relief after witnessing light spells of rain during the morning hours.

Moreover, the city's temperature remained between 26°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 29°C on Wednesday morning. However, the IMD has not issued any major warning for the city or neighbouring districts for Thursday.

Air quality remains moderate

The city's AQI slipped to 74, placing it in the moderate category. Meanwhile, the AQI at MHB Colony reported the worst air quality at 149, placing it in the poor category, followed by Janta Nagar, which recorded 117, also categorised as poor.

The AQI at Walkeshwar and Vidhya Nagari was 56 and 58, respectively, placing them in the moderate category and among the better readings across the city. According to the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'moderate', 101–200 'poor', 201–300 'very poor', and above 300 'severe'.