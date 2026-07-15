Mumbai Rains Make Comeback After Brief Interval, IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning; AQI Remains In Good Category |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed light showers across the island city and suburban areas on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the warm and humid weather that had prevailed over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs through the day.

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Several parts of south Mumbai, including Byculla, Girgaon and Parel, while suburbs such as Ghatkopar, Andheri and Goregaon received brief spells of rain during the morning hours, providing a welcome respite from the humid conditions. According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places.

The city's temperatures are likely to remain between 26°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 29°C on Wednesday morning. High humidity levels are expected to persist despite the subdued rainfall activity.

IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning

The weather department has also issued a Yellow Nowcast Warning for Mumbai and neighbouring districts. Issued at 4 am on July 15 with a validity of three hours, the advisory predicts light spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Although no major weather warning has been issued for the day, the IMD has advised residents to remain updated with the latest forecasts as monsoon conditions can change rapidly.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain excellent following the recent spell of monsoon showers. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 33 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good, indicating minimal impact on public health, while higher readings reflect progressively deteriorating air quality.