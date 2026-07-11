Marathi Language Row At Andheri Station: Railway Orders Probe After Passenger Alleges Misconduct |

Mumbai: The controversy unfolded at Andheri station on Western Railway when a Marathi-speaking passenger allegedly requested a ticket checker to communicate in Marathi, saying that railway staff working in Maharashtra should interact with passengers in the state's official language. According to the passenger, the request led to an argument with the ticket checking staff, following which he was taken to a room at the station and kept there for nearly an hour.

Activists Protest Outside RPF Office, Demand Action

The passenger further alleged that when he objected to the treatment, the railway authorities attempted to intimidate him. He claimed that steps were initiated to book him on charges of obstructing a public servant from performing official duties. Following the incident, activists of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti gathered outside the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office at Andheri East and demanded his release. The organisation questioned whether asking officials to speak Marathi could be treated as an offence and sought action against those responsible.

Senior railway officials have since taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry. The railway administration confirmed that the incident has been recorded and is being investigated. The outcome of the inquiry is expected to determine whether any rules were violated by either the passenger or railway staff.

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