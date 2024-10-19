 Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

On Saturday, October 19, the maximum temperature and minimum temperatures in Mumbai will be 34.4 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius respectively. As per the IMD forecast, Mumbai will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms for the next three days at least.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather | File

Mumbai: With the monsoon withdrawn, the post-monsoon weather and high humudity is taking a toll on Mumbaikars. Accompanied by the 'October heat', the city is also witnessing cloudy skies and light rains. The residents, however, need to prepare for similar weather conditions over the weekend too as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says the city will see a 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm' for next three days.

On Saturday, October 19, the maximum temperature and minimum temperatures in Mumbai will be 34.4 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity level as of 8.30 am was at 90 per cent.

IMD Mumbai

IMD Mumbai | Weather forcast

As per IMD Mumbai, for the next seven days starting from October 19, the minimum temperature in the city will be 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature till October 22 will be 33 degrees Celsius. However, for October 23 and 24, the maximum temperature will see a high and is predicted to reach 35 degree Celsius. The skies will continue to remain cloudy, with the possibility of rains.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns;...
article-image

On Friday evening, the IMD has issued a nowcast warning for rains with thunderstorms in Mumbai. The city witnessed some relief from humidity after light showers on Friday. As per the Regional IMD forecast and weather warning report, over the weekend (October 19 and 20), Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are very likely to have 'thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places'.

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has a 'yellow alert' signifying probability of moderate rains.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Rainy Clouds Hover Over Dream City; Air Quality Deteriorates
article-image

Apart from Mumbai and Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Samhbajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts of Maharashtra have also received 'yellow alert'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol...

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol...

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended,...

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended,...

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Goes Full Throttle As Mahayuti Hints At Eknath Shinde's Return...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Goes Full Throttle As Mahayuti Hints At Eknath Shinde's Return...

No RTO Visit Needed For Commercial Registration; VAHAN 4.0 System Introduced For Online Dealer...

No RTO Visit Needed For Commercial Registration; VAHAN 4.0 System Introduced For Online Dealer...