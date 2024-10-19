Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Mumbai weather | File

Mumbai: With the monsoon withdrawn, the post-monsoon weather and high humudity is taking a toll on Mumbaikars. Accompanied by the 'October heat', the city is also witnessing cloudy skies and light rains. The residents, however, need to prepare for similar weather conditions over the weekend too as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says the city will see a 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm' for next three days.

On Saturday, October 19, the maximum temperature and minimum temperatures in Mumbai will be 34.4 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity level as of 8.30 am was at 90 per cent.

IMD Mumbai | Weather forcast

As per IMD Mumbai, for the next seven days starting from October 19, the minimum temperature in the city will be 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature till October 22 will be 33 degrees Celsius. However, for October 23 and 24, the maximum temperature will see a high and is predicted to reach 35 degree Celsius. The skies will continue to remain cloudy, with the possibility of rains.

On Friday evening, the IMD has issued a nowcast warning for rains with thunderstorms in Mumbai. The city witnessed some relief from humidity after light showers on Friday. As per the Regional IMD forecast and weather warning report, over the weekend (October 19 and 20), Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are very likely to have 'thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places'.

Mumbai has received 131mm rainfall till today this October, which is almost double of what it should have normally received till now

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has a 'yellow alert' signifying probability of moderate rains.

Apart from Mumbai and Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Samhbajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts of Maharashtra have also received 'yellow alert'.