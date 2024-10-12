Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns; Visuals Surface

Water leaks at Aqua Line's Kalina Station during heavy rains raise commuter concerns | X

Mumbai: The Aqua Line or Metro 3 services, which began operations on October 4, faced an early test of resilience as heavy downpour led to significant leakages at the Kalina metro station. Commuters and citizens expressed their disappointment on social media, sharing images and videos of the waterlogged station, raising concerns about the infrastructure's durability and readiness.

The Metro 3 line, a crucial addition to Mumbai's public transport network, was anticipated to ease the city's traffic congestion. However, just days into its operation, the leakages at Kalina station have cast a shadow over the ambitious project. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had touted the project as a game-changer, promising state-of-the-art facilities and a seamless commuting experience.

Mumbai Metro3

Aqua Line pic.twitter.com/4oivD4oTlz — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) October 11, 2024

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with water pouring from the ceilings and puddles forming on the station's floors. Many commuters were seen navigating the slippery surfaces with caution, while some expressed their frustration over the inconvenience caused. "Mumbai’s new Aqua Line can’t even survive a week,” Zoru Bhathena posted along with a video of leaking roof on X (Formerly Twitter).

परतीच्या पावसात, लागली गळती अताच उगडलेलेया मेट्रो -३ च्या कालिना स्टेशन ला.

कामाच्या गुणवत्ते वर प्रश्नचिन्ह?



Recently inaugurated Metro 3 Kalina Station entrance leaking water

Quality questionable??#metro3 #mumbaimetro pic.twitter.com/SRoBWsanvm — Sahil Ghodvinde (@MumbaiCommunit2) October 11, 2024

Replying to the video, X user Sahil Ghodvinde posted, “Recently inaugurated Metro 3 Santacruz station entrance inundated with leaking water from the roof. Quality of the work is questionable.” Another X user #DharamSankat #VanJeevi asked, “What would happen during downpour in Mumbai during a normal monsoon day, wherein we get 200-300 mm of rain within 24 hours.”

Taking serious cognizance of the issue, MMRCL spokesperson said, “At Santacruz metro station a canopy gutter at one of the entries overflowed during heavy rains yesterday and a part of rain water came inside the entry. The problem is immediately fixed. There is no likelihood of its reoccurrence. There is no impact on the functioning of the station and it remains fully operational.”

Phase one of the 12.34-km-long Metro 3 between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 4. It has 10 stations while 96 services of nine trains run between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm daily while on Sundays and holidays, the services start from 8.30 am. MMRCL has a total of 48 train pilots of which 10 are women. The frequency of each train is six-and-half minutes during peak hours.

MMRCL expects that the phase one will cater to around 4 lakh people daily leading to reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh per day. Similarly, it will help reduce fuel consumption by 3.45 lakh litres per day and help in reduction of 35% in traffic on the roads. Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily with 260 services.

The ticket fares for the phase 1 of the Metro 3 ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 50 depending on the distance. The maximum fare will increase once the second phase between BKC and Cuffe Parade gets operational.