Mumbai Weather Update: Rainy Clouds Hover Over Dream City; Air Quality Deteriorates

Mumbai: The weather in Mumbai shows a temperature of 28°C, with the day's forecast showing a low of 25°C and a high of 33°C. The humidity level stands at 78%, with a wind speed of 5.4 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:33 AM and is expected to set at 06:14 PM.

Today's forecast promises cloudy skies with a possibility of rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Maharastra few days ago.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, October 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to see a minimum temperature of 28.51 °C and a maximum of 30.45 °C, with humidity levels dropping to 73%.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, Mumbai's humidity is expected to reach 73%. IMD has predicted slight chances of rain tomorrow.

Earlier on October 10, Mumbai suffered from waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy rains lashed the city. Rainfall was witnessed along with thunderstorms in the city.

