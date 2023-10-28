Mumbai Weather: City Woke Up To Sunny Skies; AQI In Moderate Category At 125 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Saturday. Mumbai has started experiencing colder mornings for the past few days as a good sign of the upcoming winter season. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 27°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 29°C while the humidity was 75%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 125.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 142 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 109 AQI Moderate

Malad: 152 AQI Moderate

BKC: 188 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 112 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 142 AQI Moderate

Worli: 91 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 141 AQI Moderate

