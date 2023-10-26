Mumbai News: BMC to Install Dust Monitoring Systems at Key Locations to Combat Rising Air Pollution | representational pic

Mumbai: After floating a tender for the installation and commissioning of dust monitoring systems (DMS) - one each, and outdoor dust mitigation units (ODMU) - two each, at five locations across the city last year, the BMC has finally moved its plan forward. The first such unit will be installed near the traffic chowkie on Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link road (JVLR) within a month. These units will continuously monitor pollution levels and work to address the problem.

Poor air quality of city

The city has been experiencing poor air quality for the last two years. Therefore, the BMC has come up with the idea of installing its own monitoring systems. It is also part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). Accordingly, BMC decided to install the units at Mankhurd, Dahisar toll naka, Mulund check naka, Kala Nagar junction at Bandra, and Worli junction. However, due to technical issues, the BMC had to replace two locations - Mankhurd and Worli junction with Ghatkopar Chedha Nagar and JVLR.

The project includes the supply and installation of the five stations and a three years’ warranty by the contractor who will also be responsible for maintaining these systems. These units will have display boards with AQI and weather forecasts for 24 hours. The units will record levels and filter PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulate matter and harmful gases like sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

"The increasing vehicular activity in the city has been leading to traffic congestion at junctions, causing high emissions and sending dust particle levels in the air shooting up. The objective is to plan mitigation strategies," said a senior civic official. The BMC has already issued guidelines for construction sites and infrastructure projects to carry out measures at their sites to prevent air pollution.

