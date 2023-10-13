Fog Or Smog? Mumbaikars Wake Up To Thick Layer Of Dust In Air Amid Rise In Temperature; Netizens Raise Pollution Concerns |

Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of dust in the atmosphere in the morning on Friday. Initially what looked like an ideal fog-filled morning, turned out to be a layer of dense smog filled with dust due to rising air pollution.

Several citizens took to social media platforms, sharing alarming images and videos of thick smog enveloping the city, showcasing the worsening air pollution situation. Buildings were shrouded in a dense layer of smog, prompting deep concerns among citizens.

BMC's Innovative Approach

Amid the rising anxieties regarding Mumbai's deteriorating air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently announced a groundbreaking initiative. They have decided to procure eight vehicle-mounted anti-smog guns, a first-of-its-kind move for Mumbai. These guns will spray fine mist to settle suspended dust particles in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is poor, providing a unique approach to tackling the problem.

The anti-smog gun, a propeller device connected to a water tank mounted on a vehicle, sprays nebulized water droplets that absorb small dust particles and settle on the ground. Although environmentalists question its long-term efficacy, civic officials defend it as a temporary measure for quick relief. The gun transforms water into a fine spray with droplets sized between 50-100 microns, effectively targeting particulate matter.

BMC's Three-Level Task Force

The BMC established a three-level task force in each ward to address air pollution concerns. These teams are focusing on specific areas such as construction site dust, ongoing road works, and sites with fires or garbage burning. While some wards have already submitted their reports, the comprehensive initiative aims to mitigate pollution through systematic measures.

October's Sweltering Heatwave

In addition to battling air pollution, Mumbaikars face another challenge, intense heatwaves. The Santacruz observatory recorded a scorching 35.9°C, indicating a significant rise from the previous day's 33.5°C.

Weather reports issued a heat alert over Mumbai for the next 72 hours, with temperatures expected to exceed 37-38°C in specific areas, making the weather exceptionally uncomfortable. The impact of stronger easterly winds exacerbates the situation, creating a hot and dry environment during the daytime.

