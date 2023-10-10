October Heat Effect: Mumbai Sees Rise In Temperatures By Almost 3 Degrees Celcius In Single Day | Representative image

Mumbaikars have started witnessing the excess heat of October. On Monday, October's scorching presence was felt as temperatures soared at the Santacruz observatory, climbing from 33.5°C on Sunday to a blistering 35.9°C. Meanwhile, Colaba experienced a humid night at 26.5°C, coupled with a persistently high maximum of 33°C from the previous day.

Humidity levels reportedly stood alarmingly high at 71% and 81% in Santacruz and Colaba respectively, pushing Mumbai's residents into a sweltering embrace.

Impact Of Dry Air And Easterly Winds

According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, the surge in temperatures could be attributed to dry air caused by easterly winds. This dry spell is expected to remain for the next couple of days, a phenomenon typical for October. Independent meteorologists supported this view, pointing out that the monsoons bid adieu on October 6, two days earlier than the official withdrawal date.

Athreya Shetty, a renowned weather enthusiast, highlighted the presence of an anticyclone over North Maharashtra and adjoining Konkan. This atmospheric condition trapped moisture closer to the surface, leading to a temperature inversion where temperatures rose instead of dropping higher in the atmosphere. Consequently, Monday dawned with a warm and foggy morning, a trend likely to continue due to the prevailing conditions.

Unusual Fog Phenomenon

Shetty explained that the combination of trapped moisture, clear skies and calm conditions resulted in foggy mornings, a common occurrence during this transitional period post-monsoon. Abhijit Modak, an independent forecaster, further emphasized that as the monsoon receded, residual moisture clung to the wet surface soil. This, coupled with the absence of winds, created the perfect recipe for Mumbai's foggy mornings.

