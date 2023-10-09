Mumbai: Temperatures Soar In MMR, Surrounding Regions As Monsoon Bids Adieu

Representative image

Mumbai: Temperatures have been soaring from the last three days as monsoon bids adieu to Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

On Monday, the temperature in Mumbai reached 35.09 degree celsius in Santacruz area and 33 degree celsius in Colaba.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction the temperature will remain 35 degree to 36 degree in the next 2-3 days in Mumbai.

Every year, it has been seen that after the withdrawal of monsoon, the temperature increases. The weather remains hot till the end of October. Thereafter, the temperature dips in November and winter sets in.

Sushma Nair, Scientist, IMD, Mumbai Said, "This is a transition period, therefore, heat increases and wind speed remains very slow during this. Therefore, people feel the heat more. It is a natural phenomenon that happens every year. The reason for the hot temperature is dry easterly and north easterly wind."

