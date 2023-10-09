 Mumbai: Temperatures Soar In MMR, Surrounding Regions As Monsoon Bids Adieu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Temperatures Soar In MMR, Surrounding Regions As Monsoon Bids Adieu

Mumbai: Temperatures Soar In MMR, Surrounding Regions As Monsoon Bids Adieu

On Monday, the temperature in Mumbai reached 35.09 degree celsius in Santacruz area and 33 degree celsius in Colaba.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: Temperatures have been soaring from the last three days as monsoon bids adieu to Mumbai and its surrounding regions. 

On Monday, the temperature in Mumbai reached 35.09 degree celsius in Santacruz area and 33 degree celsius in Colaba.     

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction the temperature will remain 35 degree to 36 degree in the next 2-3 days in Mumbai.

Every year, it has been seen that after the withdrawal of monsoon, the temperature increases. The weather remains hot till the end of October. Thereafter, the temperature dips in November and winter sets in. 

Sushma Nair, Scientist, IMD, Mumbai Said, "This is a transition period, therefore, heat increases and wind speed remains very slow during this. Therefore, people feel the heat more. It is a natural phenomenon that happens every year. The reason for the hot temperature is dry easterly and north easterly wind." 

Read Also
Mumbai: City boils at 37.5°C, temp set to rise further
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Navi Mumbai Witnessing Rising Trend Of Online Crimes

FPJ Cyber Secure: Navi Mumbai Witnessing Rising Trend Of Online Crimes

Mumbai News: Third Global Maritine India Summit 2023 To Be Held In BKC From October 17 to 19

Mumbai News: Third Global Maritine India Summit 2023 To Be Held In BKC From October 17 to 19

Mumbai News: Overcrowding, Chaos At Andheri Station Due To Temporary Closure Of Old FOB

Mumbai News: Overcrowding, Chaos At Andheri Station Due To Temporary Closure Of Old FOB

Maharashtra: Opposition Lashes Out At Govt Over Attack On Activist Heramb Kulkarni In Ahmednagar

Maharashtra: Opposition Lashes Out At Govt Over Attack On Activist Heramb Kulkarni In Ahmednagar

Western Railway Announces Train Regulations On Mumbai Division Due To Traffic & Power Block

Western Railway Announces Train Regulations On Mumbai Division Due To Traffic & Power Block