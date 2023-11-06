Mumbai Air Pollution: City Continues To Witness Haze-Filled Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 139, Air Quality Worsens In Colaba & BKC

Mumbai Weather: City Continues To Witness Haze-Filled Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 139, Air Quality Worsens In Colaba & BKC |

Mumbai: The city woke up to another smog-filled morning on Monday. Mumbai has been seeing haze-filled mornings for past few weeks as a result of the deteriorating air quality in the city due to rising pollution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 24.6°C while the humidity was 76%.



Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 139.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 240 AQI Poor

Andheri: 116 AQI Moderate

Malad: 159 AQI Moderate

BKC: 228 AQI Poor

Borivali: 118 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 148 AQI Moderate

Worli: 85 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI Moderate