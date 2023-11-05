'Can't See Buildings Beyond A Point: NCP MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns On Rising Air Pollution In Mumbai & Pune

NCP MP Supriya Sule Stresses On Rising Air Pollution In Mumbai & Pune; Says 'It's Alarming...' |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday expressed concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune.

Sule alleged that the entire triple-engine government has forgotten to serve the state, adding that the situation of air pollution in growing cities is worrisome.

"It's alarming and I'm very concerned about the air pollution in all the growing cities, especially in Delhi, where the schools are shut. In Mumbai and Pune, we can't even see the buildings beyond a point. I'm not against any development, but the way it has to progress, there has to be some scientific method of doing it. I see young children and senior citizens suffering. Even doctors are giving feedback that there is a problem with this air quality. It is very, very worrisome and the government needs to act on it," MP Sule told ANI.

The NCP MP further alleged that there is full "policy paralysis" in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the AQI situation, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Supriya Sule says, "...It's very alarming & I very concerned about the air pollution...I am not against any development, but the way it has to progress it has to have a scientific method to do… pic.twitter.com/AN7QCmDa0k — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

"The government is to be blamed. What is government? Government is about administration. It is their moral duty. It is not about breaking parties, ED, CBI and Income Tax. Governance is not only about being in power and sitting in a helicopter or a private plane and running to Delhi every 15 days. Leadership and being in power are about serving the nation. And this entire triple-engine sarkar has forgotten to serve the state. There is full policy paralysis in Maharashtra," MP Sule added.

Details On Mumbai's Weather Today

On Sunday, a layer of haze was visible in Mumbai this morning while the air quality was marked in the 'Moderate' category and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 145, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

However, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per (SAFAR-India) data.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has informed that the primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of the worsening air quality.

