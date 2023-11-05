 Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till November 10 Due To Pollution; Grade 6 To 12 To Shift To Online Classes
For the time being, only primary schools have been ordered to remain closed. All schools have been given the option of conducting online teaching for classes 6 to 12.

For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes | Representational Image

Due to the city's current air pollution levels, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has ordered that all primary schools remain closed until November 10. For grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” she announced on social media X.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained 'severe' on Sunday, with an overall Air Quality Index of 482. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Aya Nagar station in the national capital reported PM 2.5 at 416 and PM 10 at 440, both in the severe category, while CO was at 126, in the moderate category.

