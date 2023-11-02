 Delhi Govt Declares 48-Hour School Closure Due To Escalating Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Declares 48-Hour School Closure Due To Escalating Air Pollution

Delhi Govt Declares 48-Hour School Closure Due To Escalating Air Pollution

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a 48 hour school closure for all Government and Private Primary schools due to the rising air pollution in the city. The schools in Delhi will reportedly be closed on November 2 and November 3, 2023.

"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days", wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official X handle.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will conduct a meeting on Friday with all departments to discuss the rising air pollution levels in the city and implementation of GRAP III.

Further insights on the issue are still awaited.

article-image

