Delhi Govt Declares 48-Hour School Closure Due To Escalating Air Pollution

Representational Image |

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a 48 hour school closure for all Government and Private Primary schools due to the rising air pollution in the city. The schools in Delhi will reportedly be closed on November 2 and November 3, 2023.

"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days", wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official X handle.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will conduct a meeting on Friday with all departments to discuss the rising air pollution levels in the city and implementation of GRAP III.

Further insights on the issue are still awaited.

