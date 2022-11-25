Mumbai: Water supply to be hit in parts of western suburbs between November 29 & 30; check details | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The work of arresting leakage in the Powai High Level Reservoir inlet along with work of two cross-connections for realignment of Veravali II inlet will be undertaken by Hydraulic Engineer's Department on November 29 and November 30.

The repair work will commence on November 29 at 8:30 am and will be completed on November 30 at 8:30 am. Due to the work undertaken, there will be no water supply in some part of K/East, H/West, H/East P/South, S, L and N Ward. Along with this, there will be no water supply to entire K/West ward. A low pressure water supply will be available in some areas of K/East. G/ North. P/South ward the said dates.

Water supply with curtailed timings will be observed in some parts of H/W ward on November 29, and supply with low pressure in some part of H/West, P/ South, K/East and G/North Ward along with supply subjected to curtailed timings in H/West ward will be observed. Details mentioned in the image below:

Areas to be affected | Twitter

