Navi Mumbai: Residents of Owe camp in Kharghar demand better water supply

The residents of Owe Camp in Kharghar with Shiv Sena Shinde camp met the Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and demanded improvement in the water supply to residential society.

The residents alleged that they do not get water daily and despite having good rainfall.

While Kharghar is said to be one of the developed nodes of Navi Mumbai, residents have been living with acute water shortages for several months. Water is supplied once in two days, they claimed. There are several times that various organizations have confronted the civic body to solve the water issue but it in vain.

Mangesh Ranwade of the Shinde faction brought this matter to the attention of district Sampark Pramukh Ramdas Shewale and explained the seriousness of the situation. Under Shewale's guidance, he led a delegation and met civic chief last week.

Ranade said, “In August, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), through a letter had promised to lay a high-capacity pipeline in the village, as the CIDCO administration had approved for enhancement of the supply pipeline from 50mm to 100mm. But even after two months, there is no progress.”

“Owe Camp Kharghar is a village for the resettlement of Koyna dam displaced people. It is high time that the water issues in these areas are solved on an urgent basis,” he added.

PMC commissioner Deshmukh assured the delegation that the civic body will take necessary steps for the improvement of water supply in the Owe camp priority basis.