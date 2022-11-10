Kharghar residents demand a playground; submit letter to PMC chief

e-Paper Get App
Locals have been demanding the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) develop a playground since the plot is reserved to make a playground.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Mangesh Ranawade with municipal chief of Panvel civic body | FPJ
Mangesh Ranawade, the city convenor of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) under the guidance of Ramdas Shewale, city president of the party met municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and requested to develop a playground for common citizens in the Kharghar node. He also cited a plot that has been reserved by CIDCO as open space.

Maharashtra Board for Wildlife clears 400 kV Kharghar Vikhroli transmission line
Ranawade said that as per CIDCO's master plan, plot number 1 in Kharghar sector 35H has been reserved as open space which can be used as a playground.

The plot was recently handed over to PMC by CIDCO and many have bought flats nearby expecting the open plot will be developed as playground, they reasoned in the letter.

