Kharghar residents demand a playground; submit letter to PMC chief

Mangesh Ranawade with municipal chief of Panvel civic body | FPJ

Mangesh Ranawade, the city convenor of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) under the guidance of Ramdas Shewale, city president of the party met municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and requested to develop a playground for common citizens in the Kharghar node. He also cited a plot that has been reserved by CIDCO as open space.

Locals have been demanding the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) develop a playground since the plot is reserved to make a playground.

Ranawade said that as per CIDCO's master plan, plot number 1 in Kharghar sector 35H has been reserved as open space which can be used as a playground.

The plot was recently handed over to PMC by CIDCO and many have bought flats nearby expecting the open plot will be developed as playground, they reasoned in the letter.