Mumbai: Water supply in parts of Borivali to be cut off on May 5, 6

Water supply will be cut off in some areas of 'R Central' and 'R North' sections of Borivali West from 11.55 pm on Thursday (May 5) to 11.55 pm on Friday (May 6), reports from ABP Majha stated.

As per the report, the water suplly will be affected due to the diversion of 1500 mm diameter aqueduct (Vallabh Nagar outlet) on the east side of Link Road in front of Aura Hotel in 'R Central' section of Borivali (West) area.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:32 AM IST