L&T awarded contract for Vadodara-Sabarmati double line

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded the second contract for supply and construction of the track and related works for the double line between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat to M/S Larsen & Toubro Limited at an approximate cost of Rs 3,141 crore

With the award of this contract, NHSRCL has awarded civil and track works for the complete Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor section in Gujarat stretching 352 km. However, the corporation is yet to acquire 133 hectare of land in Maharashtra, where a major part of the land belongs to the forest department.

The first contract for track works between Vapi and Vadodara was awarded to IRCON International Limited on December 24, 2021.

“Construction activities are in full swing in all the eight districts of Gujarat, along with eight stations in the state,” said NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur. Sources said the corporation is eyeing to start trials of bullet train in Gujarat in 2026.

Asked about land acquisition status in Maharashtra, an official said, around 70 per acquisition is completed. Out of 133.04 hectare land, where acquisition process is still not completed, 4.96 hectare belong to the state government, 32.23 to private parties and 95.85 hectare to the forest department.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:51 AM IST