Mumbai water cuts: BMC appeals to citizens to use water sparingly, to boil it on days following work amidst repair works in Kurla | Representative Image

An old pipeline running under Khairani Road in Kurla (West) – having a length of 800mm and 1200mm diameter – is in need of urgent repair, but heavy traffic and utilities beneath the road will make the task more challenging. As a result, the BMC has decided to carry out work on fortifying the water lines over 10 consecutive Saturdays. Water supply to certain areas will be shut during these days, said a civic official.

The pipeline on Khairani Road is old and dilapidated, and has burst several times in the past. The BMC will carry out repairs to strengthen the inner walls of the water channel using the “cured in place pipe” (CIPP) method. It is a trenchless method of refurbishment used to repair existing pipelines. “The work will require 10 days, but the road has a large amount of traffic and also there are several utilities beneath it. So we will conduct the necessary work in stages instead of a continuous 10-day shutdown,” said a civic official of the hydraulic engineering department.

According to the official, the work will begin on March 4 and continue till May 6, to be completed over a period of two and half months. “Once the pipeline is strengthened the leakages will stop,” the official added.

The areas likely to be affected due to the work include Sangharsh Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Bhanushali Wadi, Yadav Nagar, Durgamata Mandir, Kulkarni Wadi, D'Souza Compound, Laxmi Narayan Marg, Josh Nagar and Azad Market. The civic body has requested citizens to use water sparingly and to boil water every Sunday as a precautionary measure.