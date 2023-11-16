Mumbai: Wadia Hospital Doctors, Nurses Face Legal Action As Infant Allegedly Exchanged; DNA Test Ordered

Wadia Hospital | FPJ

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against doctors and nurses deputed at the labour ward of Wadia Hospital, Parel after a new born infant has been allegedly exchanged. According to the police the incident took place in June however they carried a prima facie investigations and registered a case and now they have decided to carry a DNA on the infant and the parents and exchanged boy as alleged. The family claims they gave birth to a boy was handed a girl child.

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Sunita Ganjeji (41) has said in the complaint given to the police that she had given birth on June 7 at Wadia Hospital in Parel.

Infant exchanged after being shifted to ICU

This delivery took place between 9.30 pm and 11 pm. Ganjeji has said in her statement to the police that she had become unconscious when she gave birth. During this time the child who was born was shifted to ICU. Ganjeji says that during this time his child changed. In the complaint given to the police, Ganjeji has said that he had gone to a private lab and got the DNA test done, which did not match.

When there was no DNA match, Ganjeji complained to the Bhoiwada police. The police have started investigation in this case by registering an FIR against the doctor, nurse and others under sections 336 and 34 of the IPC.

A police officer said that the statements of all those who were present there on the day Ganjeji was delivered will be taken. DNA samples of the couple and the child will be sent to Kalina lab. The couple had used IVF treatment.

Police said that the complainant had doubts since the time of delivery that she had given birth to a boy, but in the hospital, instead of a boy, she was given a girl. Ganjeji had also complained about this to the hospital administration in the month of August.