 Navi Mumbai: Divine Foundation Celebrates Diwali With Orphan & HIV-Positive Children
Navi Mumbai: Divine Foundation Celebrates Diwali With Orphan & HIV-Positive Children

“The Divine Foundation sponsored all materials distributed among the children,” he said.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Divine Foundation celebrates Diwali with orphan and HIV-positive children | Amit Srivastava

Under the initiative 'Let’s Spread Happiness,' the Divine Foundation celebrated Diwali festival with 24 children from Jeevan Jyot Orphanage in Nerul and 34 children from The Desire Society in Vashi by distributing dresses, sweets, and crackers.

Divine Foundation were the sponsers

H. D. Subramanian, founder of the Divine Foundation, stated that the children were very happy on the occasion. "The Divine Foundation celebrates all such festivals with the underprivileged, orphaned, and HIV-positive,” said Subramanian. He added that they celebrated the festival of lights with children in Vashi and Nerul.



