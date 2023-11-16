Mumbai Crime: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Doctor, Extorting Money from Her

Representative image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a doctor and subsequently blackmailing her in Mumbai, police said. According to the Mumbai police, the woman approached the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai with a complaint stating that the accused had befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in the Tardeo area.

According to the police, the woman, who was married was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period.

Maharashtra | A 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Mumbai. A case of rape and blackmail was lodged at Gamdevi Police Station.



Police say that the accused and victim got acquainted while playing badminton at a club. The woman lived alone and… — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Accused allegedly spiked her drink

The complainant alleged that the man had offered to speak with her on this matter but when she went to meet him, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, following which she lost consciousness and he raped her.

Threatened to put on social media the photo and video

In October, he asked her for money from the woman; when she refused to give money, he threatened to put on social media the photo and video.

Accused arrested

The man has arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) and a further probe was on, the police said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)