Mumbai Crime: Cyber Security Company Official Arrested For Raping Bank Manager On Pretext Of Marriage

Cyber Security Company Official Arrested For Raping Bank Manager On Pretext Of Marriage

Police have arrested a 40-year-old executive of a cyber security company for befriending a deputy manager of a private bank on a matrimonial site and then raping her on several occasions in Mumbai, Lonavala and Singapore on the pretext of doing so.

According to the information received from Borivali Police, the complainant had met accused Nirav Khemani for the first time at a matrimonial site in 2011, but both of them did not talk much at that time. Subsequently, in 2014, Khimani again contacted the complainant through LinkedIn but she did not respond.

Khimani invited the complainant to Borivali for her birthday party

In 2017, when Khimani sent her a gift at work, the complainant woman did not accept the gift but started talking to him. In November 2017, Khimani invited the complainant to Borivali for her birthday party, but when she reached there, she found that he was alone at home.

During this, Khimani told the woman that he loved her and had physical relations with her against her will. Subsequently, on December 9, 2017, Khimani took the woman to Lonavala resort and allegedly had physical relations with her, that too against her will. Khimani later met the woman's family and also told them that he was going to marry her.

The victim came to know that Khimani was married

In March 2019, the complainant woman came to know that Khimani was married and had a five-year-old child. When she asked him about his wife, he told her that he was divorcing her and would marry the complainant because he loved her.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that in July the same year, when the complainant was going to Singapore, Khimani joined her and allegedly had physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her.

Khimani allegedly bugged the phone of the woman

Police officer said that in March 2022, Khimani allegedly bugged the phone of the complainant woman and was tracking with whom she was talking and texting. The accused also allegedly recorded a nude video of the victim.

Whenever the victim talked to Khimani about marriage, he used to avoid it. Then the complainant woman realized that Khimani had no intention of marrying her as he was still active on the matrimonial site and was looking for a woman to marry.

Police arrested the accused Nirav Khimani

The victim contacted the police and lodged a complaint against Khimani. Charkop police registered a case against Khimani under sections 376, 376(2)(n), and 420 of the IPC and transferred the case to Borivali police. Borivali Police has investigated the case and arrested the accused Nirav Khimani and currently he is in police custody.

