Mumbai: Virar resident arrested for providing fake ID cards to passengers to travel in local trains

A case was filed against the Virar resident under Section 420, 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. "Based on the same information, the accused who is a resident of Virar, was arrested on January 11, 2021. A case was filed against him under Section 420, 465, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code," Thakur added.

With no local trains for the general public, Mumbaikars are facing tremendous hardships due to limited transportation facilities. At present, only essential workers and those approved by the government are allowed to travel in local trains. Women, too, have permission, but only during non-peak hours.

Meanwhile, Sumit Thakur appealed to commuters to cooperate with the present norms and follow the instructions given for their own safety. "Travelling with unauthorized Identity Card, is a punishable offence. Hence, Western Railway appeals to passengers that only those specific essential categories, as notified by the Maharashtra government from time to time should travel in these special local trains," he said.