 Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open (WATCH)

Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open (WATCH)

In March, a similar incident took place between Virar to Churchgate as one of the doors of an AC local remained open while the train was running.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open | Screengrab

An AC local train from Virar to Churchgate suffered a technical glitch on Friday as one of the doors of the local remained open even as the train was running. Moreover, the air conditioning inside the local also was not working.

Several commuters took to Twitter to complain about the incident.

In March, a similar incident took place between Virar to Churchgate as one of the doors of an AC local remained open while the train was running.

The incident reportedly took place due to overcrowding in the Virar-Churchgate local at Mira Road.

When the train reached Dahisar, passengers adjusted the door after which it closed automatically.

Later, an examiner accompanying the technical staff boarded the local and the glitch was rectified at Dadar.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Overcrowded' AC local faces technical glitch, leaves Mira Road station with one door open;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors...

Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls for emergency meeting after SC rejects Maratha Quota plea

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls for emergency meeting after SC rejects Maratha Quota plea

IIT Bombay ditches convocations for inclusive commencement ceremony

IIT Bombay ditches convocations for inclusive commencement ceremony

Kharghar tragedy: Autopsy reports confirm victims died of heatstroke

Kharghar tragedy: Autopsy reports confirm victims died of heatstroke

Maharashtra: State to offer six verticals under NEP 2020

Maharashtra: State to offer six verticals under NEP 2020