Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open (WATCH)

Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local suffers technical glitch; air conditioning stops working, doors remain open | Screengrab

An AC local train from Virar to Churchgate suffered a technical glitch on Friday as one of the doors of the local remained open even as the train was running. Moreover, the air conditioning inside the local also was not working.

Several commuters took to Twitter to complain about the incident.

8.33am churchgate Slow AC local train AC is not working from Virar station just crossed Bhayandar station guard is not responding on call — Ravindra Gawali (@ravi_bg) April 21, 2023

In March, a similar incident took place between Virar to Churchgate as one of the doors of an AC local remained open while the train was running.

The incident reportedly took place due to overcrowding in the Virar-Churchgate local at Mira Road.

When the train reached Dahisar, passengers adjusted the door after which it closed automatically.

Later, an examiner accompanying the technical staff boarded the local and the glitch was rectified at Dadar.