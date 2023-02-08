Mumbai: Vihar lakefront to get pumping station to ease flooding | Twitter/@ANI

Mumbai: The BMC has chalked out a plan to divert the water overflowing from Vihar lake to its Bhandup complex filtration plant. Accordingly, a pumping station having a capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD) will be constructed along the lakefront.

The removal of excess water will not only add to the daily supply of the city during the monsoon but will also provide relief to the areas affected by flooding of the Mithi river which swells further due to overflow from the lake.

BMC carried out study on project

A consultant was appointed by the BMC to study the feasibility of the project in 2020. After studying rainfall patterns, the quantity of water that needs to be diverted etc, it was recommended that a pumpingstation be constructed along the lakefront. The tendering process for the same has started and the work is expected to start after the monsoon.

“The overflow from Vihar lake causes a rise in the water level of Mithi river which leads to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla areas. We have planned to divert the excess water into the pumping station, which will be further transferred via a 1 km pipeline to the Bhandup complex for treatment. The filtered water will be then added to the water supply of the city during the monsoon,” a senior BMC official said. He added that since the excess water will not be discharged into Mithi river, the nearby areas will also get relief. The pumping station will be more effective when the city observes rainfall of around 150-200 mm per day.

Heavy rainfall leading to the overflowing of Vihar lake has caused swells in the 17.8-km-long Mithi river several times during monsoons, leading to waterlogging in areas such as Kurla, Sion, Mahim, Matunga, Chunabhatti and Vakola.

Estimated time for completion

At least 1 year

Estimated cost

Around Rs50cr

Provision in budget 2023-24

Rs12cr

Vihar lake constructed

1859

Useful water content

27,698 million litre

Capacity to supply

90 MLD

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)