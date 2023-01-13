Mumbai: RPF officer saves pax's life after she falls off moving train while trying to board in Virar; WATCH video

Mumbai: Prompt action and presence of mind of an on duty Head Constable saved a life at Virar station on Thursday morning.
While patrolling on the platform no. 2 of Virar railway station in the morning at around 8 am, RPF head constable Yamini Kant Mishra noticed that a lady passenger; identified as Neha Ankesh Mishra, aged 27, was trying to catch a moving local train. The woman slipped and fell down from the moving train while attempting to board the train. Head Constable Mishra immediately swung into action, pulled her away from the moving train and saved her from falling into the gap between the train and the platform.
Woman given first aid
The RPF official sat down the lady passenger on the bench, gave her water and got her first aid done by the emergency medical room doctor for a minor injury on back, said a Western Railway official. "The woman's family was informed who later came to the station and took her home," said officials.
"The passenger thanked RPF for commendable work done by Head Constable Yamini Kant Mishra," added officials.
