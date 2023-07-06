Mumbai: VES President Cheated Of ₹10L, Files Complaint

Representative Image

The president of the Vivekananda Education Society (VES), Chembur, has filed a complaint against Vishwak Enterprises in Dombivali for allegedly cheating him of ₹10 lakh.

The complainant, Suresh Malkani, 73, intending to purchase a 160 kilovolt-amps capacity generator, had invited online quotations and Vishwak Enterprises had offered to provide it for ₹11,15,100.

Took money but did not deliver

In a subsequent meeting between Malkani and Rahul Chite of Vishwak Enterprises, Chite had agreed to provide the generator for ₹9,98,500, and Malkani paid an advance of ₹2,99,500 through a cheque. Chite had promised to deliver the generator within two months, but demanded the remaining amount after four months. Malkani paid the remaining amount, but didn’t receive the generator despite repeated requests.

Between January and February 2021, Malkani paid the entire cost of the generator to Chite, who eventually stopped responding to calls and a legal notice sent by VES went unanswered. When VES representatives visited Chite’s office, they found it locked. The president of VES subsequently filed a complaint with the Chunabhatti police, who have registered an FIR of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.