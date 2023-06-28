Mumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh

Representative Image |

A police personnel attached to the Quick Response Team (QRT) was cheated of ₹6.70 lakh after three people allegedly posed as customs officials and promised to help him purchase a new car through their department at a cheap price. In 2021, the complainant Ajay Sakpal, contacted Yogesh Ahire, who arranged Sakpal’s meeting with a couple at a hotel in Mira Road.

Couple dupes police personnel

The couple, claiming to work in the customs department, showed their identity cards and offered a brand-new Hyundai Aura car worth ₹9,70,000 for just ₹6,70,000. Sakpal agreed and transferred the money and the car was promised to be delivered in two months. However, the car was not delivered and a case was lodged at the Naya Nagar police station against the trio.

