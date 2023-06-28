 Mumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh

Mumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh

The couple, claiming to work in the customs department, showed their identity cards and offered a brand-new Hyundai Aura car worth ₹9,70,000 for just ₹6,70,000.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A police personnel attached to the Quick Response Team (QRT) was cheated of ₹6.70 lakh after three people allegedly posed as customs officials and promised to help him purchase a new car through their department at a cheap price. In 2021, the complainant Ajay Sakpal, contacted Yogesh Ahire, who arranged Sakpal’s meeting with a couple at a hotel in Mira Road.

Couple dupes police personnel

The couple, claiming to work in the customs department, showed their identity cards and offered a brand-new Hyundai Aura car worth ₹9,70,000 for just ₹6,70,000. Sakpal agreed and transferred the money and the car was promised to be delivered in two months. However, the car was not delivered and a case was lodged at the Naya Nagar police station against the trio.

Read Also
Indore: Woman Among Two Booked For Duping Two Persons Of Rs 4 Lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Five Cars Damaged During Heavy Rainfall; None Injured

Navi Mumbai: Five Cars Damaged During Heavy Rainfall; None Injured

Mumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh

Mumbai: Fake Customs Officers Cheat Cop Of ₹6.70 Lakh

Mumbai: Prisoners To Get Remission For Taking Part In Musical Competitions

Mumbai: Prisoners To Get Remission For Taking Part In Musical Competitions

Mumbai News: Anil Parab Seeks Protection From Arrest; Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Being Targeted

Mumbai News: Anil Parab Seeks Protection From Arrest; Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Being Targeted

Bombay HC Gives ATS 3 Months To Submit Pansare Case Report

Bombay HC Gives ATS 3 Months To Submit Pansare Case Report