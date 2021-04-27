Mumbai: Vehicles without e-pass turned away from city's entry points

A number of vehicles, which tried to enter the city limits, were turned away as they did not have the mandatory epasses or did not belong to the essential category permitted by the state government to travel.

Police have ramped up the checking at nakabandis, which has ultimately resulted in lesser vehicles entering the city. Meanwhile, police have been checking all vehicles on essential services at various checkpoints.

Even as the Mumbai Police discontinued the use of colour-coded stickers to curb traffic snarls at the entry points of the city, the continuous and rigorous checking at nakabandi points is still underway. Complying with the reintroduction of e-passes in case of extreme emergencies inter-state and interdistrict travel, all entry or exit points of the city limits erected checkpoints. A senior state traffic official said that traffic was relatively less on roads after e-pass was made mandatory for interdistrict and inter-state travel.